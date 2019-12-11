Alexander Thomas Yankush, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexander Thomas Yankush, 85, of Youngstown Ohio, peacefully passed away on Sunday, December 8, after a lengthy illness.



Alex was born on February 27, 1934 to Thomas and Zaharoula Kokkos Yankush in Youngstown, Ohio.

After graduating from Rayen High School in 1952, Alex enlisted in the United States Navy as a gunner and culinary specialist aboard the USS Iowa during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1955 after being awarded the Korean Presidential Unit Citation and the Navy Occupation Medal among others for his service.



After Korea, Alex returned to Youngstown and immediately devised a gold finding adventure to Alaska in hopes to strike it rich. Months later, with his pockets brimming of gold and a new Alaskan wolf rug, Alex decided there was nothing left for him in the Last Frontier and began his journey back home. Invigorated with a prospector’s excitement, Alex made the decision to become the purveyor of the highly popular Motor Bar on Wick Avenue. Pouring drinks and dodging dancing violations, he operated this establishment for five years until he decided to embark on a career in local government. Alex was appointed Municipal Clerk of Courts for Youngstown and remained in that position until he retired in 1990.



Alex was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and could be found each Sunday helping in the church’s kitchen or showcasing his bartending skills during their annual summer festival.



Alex was predeceased by his daughter, Alexis Yankush; brothers, William and Peter Yankush and sister, Caroline Catsoules.

He is survived by his longtime sweetheart, Sandra Santelli; his children, Zachary Yankush, Adam (Nicole) Yankush and Cory (Dustin) Wilharm; his five grandchildren, Lila and Violet Yankush, Owen and Adam Wilharm and Grayson Yankush; Sandra’s daughter, Leanne Lombardo and his best friend and loving Labrador, Sam.



Alex had many hobbies including woodworking, photography, cooking and RVing, he was also an avid animal lover. He will be remembered for his brilliant sense of humor, creative outlook and gentle smile.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 220 N. Walnut Street, Youngstown. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at the church.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Alex’s memory to the Youngstown VA Clinic. Checks can be written to Youngstown VA Food Pantry GPF 1222 and mailed to:

Youngstown VA

C/O Volunteer Services

2031 Belmont Avenue

Youngstown, OH 44505

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

To send flowers to Alexander Thomas Yankush’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 12 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.

