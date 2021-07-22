Agnes Niarhos, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes Niarhos, 90 passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, July 27 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 220 North Walnut Street. Funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 28, 1930, the daughter of Prodromos Eliades and Helen Provatiries Eliades .

Agnes attended Youngstown public schools and was a graduate of South High School in 1949, graduating with honors.

She was the owner of Stephen Shoes in Youngstown, Ohio. Agnes and her husband Stephen were in business for over 40 years.

She retired to Naples, Florida where she made her home with her sister, Sophie and husband.

Agnes leaves behind her two sons, Stephen Niarhos of Los Angeles and Christopher (Paula) Niarhos of Boardman and nephews, John Gulgas of Boardman and Rev. Michael (Tina) Gulgas of Lorain, as well as two grandchildren, Christopher Niarhos of Florida and Nicholas Niarhos of Boardman, Ohio and also great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Stephen Niarhos and two sisters, Mary Gulgas and Sophie Eliades.

The family requests that any donations be to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Youngstown.

Interment will follow in the Belmont Park Cemetery, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.