Van W. Peterson, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) -Van W. Peterson, 58, of Greenville, passed away peacefully at home, of natural causes, on Saturday afternoon, September 7, 2019.

He was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania on August 11, 1961.

Van was a 1979 graduate of Greenville High School.

He previously owned and operated his own trucking service, and was currently employed by Thomas Construction, Inc. out of Gove City, as an equipment hauler.

He was a Dallas Cowboys fan and an avid outdoorsman. Van loved to hunt and fish, as well spend time with his friends and grandchildren. He also enjoyed the companionship of his pets.

Van is survived by his mother, Donna Jean (Barclay) Peterson, of Greenville; a son, Ben Peterson of Tampa, Florida; twin daughters, Jen Peterson and her significant other, Kyle Shook and Alissa Bouch and her husband, Mitchell, all of Greenville; a sister, Diane Curtis and her husband, Randy, of Greenville; five grandchildren, Isaiah, Matthew and Bailey Bouch, Nicholas Brown and Kennedy Shook; his girlfriend, April Linton of Greenville; one niece, two nephews and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by father, Richard Lee Peterson and his brother, Jon Peterson.

The family would like to thank his neighbors and first responders for their assistance and support.

Services are private.

Condolences and cards may be sent to: Alissa Bouch, 25 Lancaster Ave. Greenville, PA 16125. Memorial contributions can be made to: Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Rd., Greenville, PA, 16125, or online at www.strayhavenanimalshelter.com.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

