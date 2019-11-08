William L. McDade, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William L. McDade, 82, passed away early Thursday morning, November 7, 2019 at his home.

Mr. McDade was born January 30, 1937 in Negley, a son of the late Frank and Mary Alice Rizor McDade and had lived in this area all of his life.

Bill had been a diesel mechanic for Youngstown Southern Railroad. Bill also served in the US Air Force.

He is survived by his wife, the former Patricia “Trish” Minamyer, whom he married December 14, 1962; his daughter, Susan (Tim) Wagner of East Palestine; his sons, Charles McDade of East Palestine and Steven McDade of New Waterford; a brother, Jesse (Barb) McDade of Rogers and five grandchildren, Jessica McDade, Matthew McDade, Shelby (Levi) Zielinski, Grant Wagner and Brock Wagner.

He was also preceded in death by his son, William J. McDade and three sisters, Louise Smith, Alma Robins and his twin, Wilma McDade.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine with Pastor Ken Sevacko officiating. Friends will be received from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

