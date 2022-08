EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J Early, 95, of East Palestine, died on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his home in East Palestine.

He was born on June 3, 1927, in East Palestine, the son of the late William and Margaret Foster Early.

Per his wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.