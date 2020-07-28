William Earl Mitchell, Sr., East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Earl Mitchell, Sr., age 67, of East Palestine, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home in East Palestine.

He was born on October 14, 1952 in Lisbon, Ohio, son of the late Earl Mitchell and Ella Mae Binder.

William had worked as a truck driver with Dalton Sanitation and was Methodist by faith.

He enjoyed building and fixing anything, He could take nothing and turn it into something. William was also an NHRA Fan.

William is survived by his fiancée, Terri Lyn Cline of East Palestine and his son, Joshua Mitchell of East Palestine.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. To protect the families that we serve, our staff and you, we ask that all visitors use face masks and follow the social distancing protocol.

A private family funeral service will be held.

Burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

