William D. Fegert, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William D. Fegert, 95, of New Waterford, passed away, January 3, 2020, at his home.

He was born May 18, 1924, in New Waterford, Ohio, son of Gustave and Fern Ward Fegert.

William worked as a frame builder with Cherry Hill Furniture and Franklin Furniture until his retirement and continued to work delivering cars for various local dealerships.

He served in the U.S. Army, in the European theater, during WWII as a member of the Army Corps of Engineers.

William was Protestant by faith and was a long time member of the East Palestine Eagles. He enjoyed sports, especially, Ohio State, the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians.

His wife, the former Janet Biggins, whom he married, June 30, 1950, preceded him in death on February 10, 2013.

He is survived by a daughter, Judy Keck, of New Waterford; three sons, William Fegert, of East Palestine, Timothy Fegert, of East Palestine and Randall Fegert, of Salem; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Shawn Felger; three sisters, Donna Lou, Geraldine and Joan and his beloved dog, Skip.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, with Chaplin Dan Tayman officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Military honors will follow the service at the funeral home and will be accorded by the East Palestine Honor Guard.

Burial will take place in New Waterford Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road Building E Suite 201 Canfield, OH 44406 or Angels for Animals, 4750 S Range, Canfield, OH 44406.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 6, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.