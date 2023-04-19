COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willard Jay Holzer, age 71, of Columbiana, formerly of East Palestine, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 17, 2023, at his home.

He was born on January 24, 1952, in Salem, a son of the late Willard and Ruth Huffman Holzer.

Willard had worked in the maintenance department at Walmart in Chippewa for several years before retiring.

He enjoyed attending Sunday concerts at Firestone Farms and spending time with his family. He always looked forward to celebrating the holidays and family gatherings. Willard will be deeply missed by his entire family.

He is survived by his sister, Bonnie (Ray S.) Blazak of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; his brother, Fred (Barb) Holzer of New Springfield, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.

Per his request, cremation will take place, and private family services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.