AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilford E. Floor, age 90, formerly of East Palestine, passed away Thursday morning, October 5, 2023, at Hospice House, Poland.

Wilford was born on October 20, 1932, in New Waterford, Ohio, son of the late Paul and Grace Miller Floor.

Wilford had worked as a mill operator for the former Babcock and Wilcox in Beaver Falls.

He was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in East Palestine where he was active as an usher and custodian for many years.

He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He also enjoyed woodworking.

His wife, Phyllis M. Workman Floor, whom he married on November 21, 1952, preceded him in death on, December 30, 2022.

Wilford is survived by his three daughters, Debra Jenkins of Loudonville, Nancy Taylor of Lakeville and Pam (Richard) Harn of East Palestine; five grandchildren, Roberta Jenkins, Michael (Sara) Jenkins, Kevin (Courtney) Jenkins, Christopher (Erica) Harn and Kyle (Elisha) Harn; step grandchildren, Mike Taylor and Nate Taylor; 13 great grandchildren; and two great great- grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mae Grimes and a brother, Harold Floor.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Services will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Smith officiating.

Burial will follow at New Waterford Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice House c/o 9803 Sharrott Rd. Poland, OH 44514.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Friday, October 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.