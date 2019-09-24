Warren James Kale, East Palestine, Ohio – Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Warren James Kale, age 94, of East Palestine, died on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana.

He was born on June 21, 1925 in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Bryon and Gladys Haskins Kale.

Warren was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps having served in both WWII and the Korean War.

He had worked as a master mechanic with the Local 66 Operating Engineers and enjoyed golfing.

He was a member of the East Palestine Masonic Lodge #417 F&AM, East Palestine Eagles FOE #1506, East Palestine Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #467 and the East Palestine VFW Edward L. McGuckin Post #4579.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Lois Knepp Kale, whom he married on June 24, 1946; a daughter, Christine (Richard) Leblanc of Montgomery, Texas and a son, James (Rebecca) Kale of Columbiana. Also surviving are five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Warren was preceded in death by a daughter, Joyce McKinney; sister, Shirley Eggleston; two brothers, Richard and William Kale and by a grandson, David Kale.

The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Military honors will be accorded by the East Palestine honor guard.

Services will be held on Thursday, September 26 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home following visitation.

Burial will be at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, Rogers.

Donations may be made in Warren’s memory to Angels for Animals, 4750 S Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

