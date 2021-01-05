Walter J. Raniolo, Sr., Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Walter J. Raniolo, Sr., 90, of Mercer, passed away early Sunday morning, January 3, 2021 at Avalon Springs Place, Mercer.

Walter was born on October 22, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late Samuel and Agnes Sawyer Raniolo.

Walter had worked in various factories and helped with his son’s upholstery business.

He enjoyed dancing, gardening and fishing.

Walter is survived by his children, Walter (Cheryl) Raniolo, Jr. of Mercer, Pennsylvania, Samuel G. (Christine) Raniolo of Kings Mountain, North Carolina, Joseph A.Raniolo and his companion, Dulsy, of East Palestine, Linda Sue Raniolo and her companion, Bill of East Palestine and Walter Raniolo; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Francis Clymire; a brother, Joseph Raniolo and two grandchildren, Kyle Raniolo and Christian Raniolo.

Private services will be held at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Burial will be in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Walter J. Raniolo, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 6 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.