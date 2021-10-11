Vonda K. Oesch, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vonda K. Oesch, age 75, of East Palestine, died on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Assumption Village, North Lima.

She was born on November 18, 1945, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Margaret Junker Yarian.

Vonda had worked as an aide for American Health Care for fifteen years and was a member of the East Palestine Chapter #381 Order of Eastern Star. She enjoyed playing BINGO and building puzzles. Mostly, Vonda enjoyed spending time with her children and her pets, Queenie and Kolbe Jack Cheese. She will best be remembered as the “Greatest Mother Ever” and the kindest woman anyone would ever meet.

She will be deeply missed by her beloved children, Shawn Yarian of Hickory, North Carolina, Jennifer (Kristen Koprivnak) Oesch of Campbell and Amanda (Darius Jones) Oesch of Struthers.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth L. Yarian Jr. and Donald R. Yarian and by her sister, Jean Clapsadle.

Per her wishes, a private family celebration of life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vonda’s memory to either Shriners Hospital for Children, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

