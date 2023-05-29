LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia L. Harley, 90, of Lisbon, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 26, 2023, at CrossRoads At Beaver Creek Assisted Living, East Liverpool.

She was born on September 21, 1932, in Rogers, a daughter of the late Morris and Lois Rambo Swaney.

Virginia was a graduate of New Waterford High School and had worked as a manager for Kroger for many years.

She treated her beloved pets like her children. She enjoyed bowling and traveling, but most of all, she loved spending time with her husband, John, her family and her many friends.

Her husband, John Richard Harley, whom she married on June 21, 1957, preceded her in death on April 24, 2021.

Virginia is survived by her sister, Velma Neville; many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Services will be held on Thursday, at 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Gary Hillberry officiating.

Virginia will be laid to rest with her husband at Kemble Cemetery, Elkton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Akeso Home Health and Hospice, 3000 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

The family would like to thank the staff at CrossRoads for the kind and compassionate care they showed to Virginia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at familycareservices.com.

