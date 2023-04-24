NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia “Babe” Todd, age 96 of Negley, died on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Covington Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, East Palestine.

She was born on August 15, 1926, in East Palestine, daughter of the late Melvin and Pearl Kibler Sutherin.

Virginia was a member of Negley United Methodist Church.

She was a homemaker and was a dispatcher for Negley Volunteer Fire Department for several years. She was a member of the Zion Homemakers, Negley Fire Department Ladies Aux, the East Palestine Art Club, served as president for the Campfire Council and was involved as treasurer of the East Palestine Band Parents.

Her husband, Howard “Bud” Todd, whom she married on June 21, 1946, preceded her in death on December 7, 1983.

Virginia is survived by her five sons, Gary (Edna) Todd of Rogers, Steven (Carol) Todd of Binghamton, New York, Gregg Todd of Moneta, Virginia, Brett Todd of East Palestine and Kurt Todd of Negley; two daughters, Trudi (Douglas Shramm) Todd of St. Clairsville and Judi (Wally) McElhaney of Reynoldsburg; two brothers, Keith “Denny” (Georgiann) Sutherin of Jamestown, New York and John “Jack” Sutherin of Columbiana; four grandchildren, Brianne (Eric) Dunn, Liesl (Stephen) McGouldrick, Ryan McElhaney and Erin (Riley) Robey and three great-grandchildren, Owen Dunn, Cecilia McGouldrick and Emmitt Dunn.

Per the families wishes no services will be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Negley Fire Department, P.O. Box 178, Negley, OH 44441.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.