Virginia B. Sutherin, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia B. Sutherin, 80, of Columbiana, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Virginia was born April 28, 1940 in Waltham, Massachusetts, daughter of the late William and Virginia Orpin.

Virginia had worked as a clerk in medical records for Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Columbiana.

She loved belly dancing and even enjoyed dancing with her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and lived a wonderful life with lots of love and laughter.

She is survived by her spouse, John Paul Sutherin, Sr., whom she married on December 29, 1963; her son, John P. (Susan) Sutherin, Jr. of Bellevue, Washington; two daughters, Kristine (Edward) Franklin of Poway, California and Karen Sutherin of Provo, Utah; ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Virginia B. (Orpin) Sutherin, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.