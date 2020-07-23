Tyler E. Wales, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tyler E. Wales passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, of a heart attack at the age of 53.

He was born June 16, 1967 in Salem, Ohio to Larry and Sandy (Evans) Wales. He graduated from East Palestine High School in 1985.

Tyler worked in masonry with Jon Oliver Construction for a number of years.

He spent countless hours volunteering and umpiring youth baseball. He will be remembered for his quick wit, ability to make everyone laugh and being a dedicated sports fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In addition to his parents of East Palestine he is survived by, grandmother Jerry Evans, fiancé Robin Miller, son David (Makayla), daughter Ashleigh, grandson Braylen, four sisters; Aaron (Porterfield) of Columbus, Chaney (Mike) Nezbeth of New Springfield, Pary Raley and Cortney (Kris) Wischerman both of East Palestine; nephews, Will, Trent, Connor, Jacob, Grant, Ethan, Clayton, Cameron, Jordon and Seth, nieces Maggie, Alexi, Kerrigan, Quin and Paige; great nephews, Theon and Dimitri, great nieces; Gabriella and Eleanor; Uncles Ted (Donna) Evans of Salem, Tom (Melody) Evans, Aunts Patty (Denny) Sugar, and Bonnie Evans all of East Palestine.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ted Evans, Robert and Rose Wales and Thelma Wales, and two uncles Timothy Evans and Robert Wales.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Van Dyke Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. To protect the families that we serve, our staff, and you, we ask that all visitors use face masks and follow the social distancing protocol.

Family and friends may send some of their favorite memories to www.familycareservice.com