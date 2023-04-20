EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Paul Mollenkopf, age 75, of East Palestine, died on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, after a short illness.

He was born on May 4, 1947, in Salem, the son of the late Paul and Myrtle Anna Crabb Mollenkopf.

Thomas was a 1965 graduate of East Palestine High School and a 1969 graduate of The Ohio State University where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture.

He made his career working on the family farm and working as an insurance agent at his family’s business, Crabb Insurance Agency in East Palestine.

Tom was a lifetime member of Centenary United Methodist Church where he was active in the church choir.

He was a member of Ruritan, and the Patrons of Husbandry in Unity Township. He had sat on both the Nash Foundation Board and the Ohio Hereford Association and was a longtime member of the Steer Committee for Columbiana County 4H.

Tom loved the farm and the fair. He enjoyed golfing, playing crokinole, family vacations, a good steak and his porch swing where he could see the sunrise. He and wife, Mary, were especially proud of their children and grandchildren and they loved cheering on the Bulldogs and Buckeyes.

His wife, Mary Elizabeth Oliver Mollenkopf, whom he married on December 27, 1969, preceded him in death on, April 28, 2017.

Thomas is survived by his two sons, David (Jennifer) Mollenkopf and Douglas (Gwenna) Mollenkopf of East Palestine; sister, Sherry Linert of East Palestine and his beloved grandchildren, Victoria Mollenkopf of Columbus, Abigail Mollenkopf and Cody Mollenkopf, both of East Palestine.

He was preceded in death by a nephew, Buddy Linert.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Services will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Centenary United Methodist Church, East Palestine, with Mark McTrustry officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 40 South Market Street, East Palestine, OH 44413.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

