EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Johnson, Sr., 66, lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family.

He was born on July 27, 1956, son of the late James and Mildred Schnoebelen Johnson.

Thomas was a 1974 graduate of East Palestine High School and worked as a refrigeration and appliance repairman for 45 years but was truly a jack-of-all-trades.

He was well known throughout the community and beloved by his many friends and customers. Outside of his profession, he had a passion for motorsports and loved classic muscle cars. Two of his most prized possessions were his 1967 Chevrolet Impalas.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Brenda Johnson, whom he married on April 24, 1982; his son, Thomas (Molly) J. Johnson, Jr., of Dublin; his daughter, Kristen Johnson of East Palestine and his beloved dog, Lillie.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 12:00 noon at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, with Robert J. Helbeck, minister, officiating.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine and for one hour prior to the funeral services on Saturday.

Burial will follow at Glenview Cemetery, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at familycareservices.com.