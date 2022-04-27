EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry Lee Lipp, age 71, of East Palestine, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, following a brief illness.

He was born on February 10, 1951, in Salem, the son of the late Donald C. and Ruth May Lipp.

Terry was a 1969 graduate of East Palestine High School where he excelled in track, basketball and football.

He had worked as the parts manager for 30 plus years at various local car dealerships.

He was an avid golfer at the East Palestine Country Club where he had also served as a board member. Terry also enjoyed spending time at the East Palestine Eagles here he participated in several minstrel shows.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents.

He will be remembered by Lori Huda; three nieces, Jane Gomez, Molly LeJeune and Rebecca Huda, along with other beloved family and friends.

No calling hours will be observed at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made in Terry’s memory to: East Palestine Eagles #1506, or the East Palestine Community Foundation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.