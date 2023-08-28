EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan C. Yokley, 67, formerly of East Palestine, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023 following a short illness.

Susan was born on October 14, 1955, in Rome, New York, daughter of the late William and Geraldine Disburger Brown.

Susan had worked as a registered nurse for various hospitals in the Columbiana and Mahoning County area.

She was currently the president of the her condo association in Florida. Most of all, she loved her children and attended all of their sporting events. She was also an avid watcher of YSN and was the world greatest knitter.

Her husband, Daniel Lee Yokley, whom she married on June 26, 1983, preceded her in death on September 10, 2008.

Susan is survived her son, D.J. (Sarah) Yokley of East Palestine, her daughter, Jennifer (David) McElhatten of Aurora; four grandchildren; and three sisters, Janice (Wayne) Newcomb of Wilmington, New York, Cheri (Paul) VanLieshout of Durhamville, New York and Kathi Brown of Rome, New York.

Funeral Services are pending and are to to be scheduled for this weekend.

Memorial contributions may be made to EPYSA c/o P.O. Box 309 East Palestine, OH 44413.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

