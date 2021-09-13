Shirley Newman, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Newman , 87, of East Palestine, passed away Sunday evening, September 12, 2021 at her home.

Shirley was born on February 2, 1934 in New Galilee, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late John and Ruth Beck Brittain.

Shirley had worked as a secretary for the former Babcock and Wilcox in Beaver Falls and was a member of First United Presbyterian Church of East Palestine.

Her husband, Russell W. Newman, whom she married on January 14, 1956, preceded her in death in September 2019.

Shirley is survived by her son, Mark R. Newman of East Palestine; a sister, Helen Lee Muldoon and Syracuse, New York and a brother, “Jack”John R. Brittain, Jr. of Arizona.

She was also preceded in death by daughter, Renee Lynn Newman and sister, Ruth Anne Beatty.

Memorial donations may be made to Community Action Agency of Columbiana County, Inc. c/o 7880 Lincoln Place, Lisbon, OH 44432

No services are being observed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.