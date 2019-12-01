Sharon M. (Landsberger) Cooper, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon M. Cooper, 68, of Brushville Road, died Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic following a four month illness.

Mrs. Cooper was born May 8, 1951 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Fred H. and Ruth I. Baun Landsberger and had lived in this area most of her life.

She had been employed as a school bus driver for various area school districts.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

She is survived by a sister, Helen Colwell of New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; three brothers, J. Dale Landsberger of Bessemer, Pennsylvania, Harry F. Landsberger of Darlington, Pennsylvania and Edward A. Landsberger of East Palestine and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Penny J. Landsberger.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church with Father Christopher Cicero officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to either East Palestine Social Concerns or Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, both of East Palestine.

Professional arrangements were handled by the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home.

To send flowers to Sharon’s family, please visit our floral section.