ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Seth Michael Krall passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the age of 42 after suffering from a long illness. He was an organ donor through CORE. Some of his organs were able to help others live on and others went for research and education purposes.

Seth was born on October 7, 1980 and is the son of J. Michael and Candance L. Krall of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania.

In his youth, Seth played many sports in the area. He graduated from Mohawk High School in 1999, participating in FFA, 4-H and band. He graduated as a tractor-trailer driver from Transport Tech and earned his Class A CDL.

Seth would go on to work for various companies. These companies were Martin Trucking, Conway, Bessemer Supply, Bessemer Concert, Richard Wolfe Trucking and Ed Wilson and Son Trucking. Seth had his own tow truck, operating as M&T Towing. He was also a co-owner of Krall’s Mowing Service. Seth also helped some of the local farmers when he was home.

Seth had numerous livestock projects and would show and sell them at The Lawrence County Farm Show. Seth participated in the school’s Square Dance Team and competed in competitions at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. His favorite things to do in his free time were gardening and working on, or restoring farm machinery. He restored a John Deere 5020 which he drove to school his senior year for Tractor Day. Some of the other tractors were an Allis Chalmers WD 45 and most recently, a Ford 2000 which his great-grandfather bought new.

He left behind a humble brother, Nathan James Krall of Chantilly, Virginia and a loving daughter, Autumn Rae Wright of Enon Valley. He also leaves behind a very close aunt and uncle, Joan and Rich Day of North Lima, Ohio, as well as a niece and nephew. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and his loyal dog Zodiac.

There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held in his honor and celebrate his life in the late spring.

Seth was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Petersburg, Ohio where the family asks for any tributes be made in his name.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Van-Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at familycareservices.com.