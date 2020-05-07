Sara Jane “Sis” McLaughlin, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sara Jane “Sis” McLaughlin, 94, passed away Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020 at Christian House Assisted Living, East Palestine.

Sis was born on August 22, 1925 in Cannelton, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Clifford and Clara Nicely McCowin and had lived in this area most of her life.

Sara had worked as a postal clerk for the Negley Post Office and was a member of Negley United Methodist Church. She had also been a member of the East Palestine Chapter #381 Order of Eastern Star.

Her husband, James Elton McLaughlin, whom she married on May 16, 1947, preceded her in death on, December 12, 2017.

Sara is survived by her daughter, Vicky L. (Gary) Mohr of East Palestine; granddaughter, Allison (Eric) Oltmann of East Palestine; grandson, Jared (Whitney) Mohr of Johnstown; four great-granddaughters, Aubrey Oltmann, Paige Oltmann, Harper Oltmann and Piper Mohr and three great- grandsons, Isaac Mohr, Caleb Mohr and Levi Mohr.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Alice Genevieve Dickey and her brother, C. William McCowin.

Because of the current Covid-19 pandemic, the family has decided to plan a memorial celebration with details to be announced at a later date when her family and friends can safely gather to celebrate her life.

Private services were held at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine and burial was in Glenview Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Negley United Methodist Church or the East Palestine Memorial Public Library.

A special thank you to Christian House Assisted Living for their steadfast care and compassion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

