Sara J. Hoon, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sara J. Hoon, 43, passed away Thursday evening, September 9, 2021 at Canfield Healthcare Center, Youngstown.

Sara was born on March 16, 1978 in Salem, daughter Richard and Janet Townsend Hoon and had been a graduate of East Palestine High School.

Sara had worked as an office manager for a auto repossession company and was a member of First Church of Christ, East Palestine.

Besides her parents of East Palestine, Sara is survived by her son, Tanner Guy of East Palestine; her sister, Heather (Michael) Fletcher of East Palestine, her nephew, Michael Fletcher; her niece, Cassidy Fletcher; and a special friend, Todd Guy.

Memorial donations may be made to East Palestine Community Foundation c/o P.O. Box 42 East Palestine, OH 44413

No services are being held at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

