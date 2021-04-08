Roberta “Bobbie” (Snyder) Drake, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta “Bobbie” Drake, 80, of Columbiana, passed away late Wednesday evening, April 7, 2021, at Christian House in East Palestine.

Mrs. Drake was born on July 9, 1940, in Crestline, Ohio, daughter of the late Paul and Elizabeth Huffman Snyder.

Bobbie graduated from Crestline High School in 1958.

She was a secretary for eight years at for Geauga Plastics Company in Crestline before moving to East Palestine in 1968.

She was a member of the former Grace Lutheran Church in East Palestine.

Bobbie was also a homemaker and childcare provider for several children in East Palestine and Columbiana, including Katherine, Elizabeth, Jared and Mark VanArsdale who were like family to her.

She made and sold crafts under the name of “Bobbies Hobbies” for 25 years retiring in 2004.

While she was in Crestline, she was Worthy Advisor (1956) for Rainbow for Girls Crestline Assembly #66 and received the Grand Cross of Color in 1957. A member and Past Matron of East Palestine Chapter #381 Order of the Eastern Star, she received the Eastern Star of the year award in 2000 and was Grand Page to the Deputy Grand Matron in 2002. Bobbie was also a board member and secretary for the East Palestine Rainbow for Girls #77 for several years. She was a member of Poland White Shrine #64, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Galion and a member of the National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway.

Her husband, John D. Drake, whom she married on October 25, 1966, preceded her in death on September 23, 2008.

Roberta is survived by a daughter, Joanne Heimlich Bosh of Galion, Ohio; nephew, Richard R. Snyder of Delaware, Ohio; a niece, Ottine Miller of Tarboro, North Carolina, whom she helped raise; three grandchildren, Jeffrey LaRue, Jonathon LaRue and Jamie LaRue and two great-grandsons.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Kenmore Drake; a sister, Mildred Bohmrich and a brother, Bradford Snyder.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m., at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestinem where face masks are required and social distancing protocols will be followed.

Private Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., at the funeral home with Reverend William Wilkins officiating. Order of the Eastern Star services will be held at 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Glenview Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Kenmore B. Drake Scholarship Fund at YSU, Office of University Development, One University Plaza, Youngstown, OH 44555.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

