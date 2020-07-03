Robert William Ellis, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert William Ellis, of East Palestine, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 2, 2020, following a brief illness.

He was born June 5, 1951, in Salem, to Robert and Betty Hulton Ellis.

A graduate of EPHS Class of 1969, Mr. Ellis was a local Dodge Mechanic for years before working for Snyders of Hanoverton, after retiring, his love was restoring classic cars, golfing and spending time with his little K-9 buddy, Rebel.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Norton Ellis, whom he married on October 31, 1997; his stepchildren, Gregory (Kathy) Huff and Valerie (Jeff) Huff-Leake, both of East Palestine; four grandchildren, Kateland Huff, Haley Huff, PFC Amber Huff and Gabriella Jane Huff-Leake and three great-grandchildren, Kaylie, Maddison and Ethan.

In addition he is survived by his mother, Betty Hulton; two brothers, Brian (Vikki) Ellis of New Waterford and Rick (Lori) Ellis of Columbiana; a special sister and brother in law, Shirl and Rich Rollins of Avon, Indiana; his partner in crime and golf buddy, his nephew, James Rollins of Negley and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert G Ellis; a sister, Bonnie; a great-grandson, Everett; maternal grandparents, Essie and Park Hulton and Paternal grandparents, Julia and Andy Ellis.

No services will be held at this time.

A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.

The family asks that you have a drink in his memory.

Memorial donations in memory of Robert can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been handled by the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

