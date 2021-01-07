Robert “Mike” Sherry, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, January 6, 2021, Robert “Mike” Sherry, loving son, brother, father, grandfather, companion and friend passed away at the age of 72.

He was born on December 30, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio.

He then went on to graduate from Poland Seminary High School in 1967.

Mike served in the U.S. Navy and received three medals including the National Service, Vietnam Service and Vietnam Campaign Medals.

Later, he began to work at Easco Aluminum and was a member of the United Steelworkers of America.

Mike treasured his property and took great pride in entertaining along with caring for his pond. He loved to fish and was a big Cleveland sports fan. He enjoyed landscaping and going to the movies with his companion Jan Stamp. Mike and Jan were also members of the Water Walkers at the East Palestine Park Pool. Nothing made Mike happier than spending time with his friends and going to support his grandchildren in all of their activities.

Mike is survived by Kathi (Bob) Filar (sister), Zach (Liz) Sherry (son), Autumn Cadonic (daughter) and Jan Stamp (companion). He was a loving grandfather to Parker, Payton, Alexis, Carter and Xavier.

He was preceded in death by Bob and Pat Sherry (parents), Shawn Sherry (brother), Deb Martinez (sister) and Mary Cadonic (wife).

Mike was a kind and loving man that loved to share a laugh and will forever be missed by his friends and family.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine was entrusted with the arrangements.

