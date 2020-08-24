Robert Guy Feezle, Sr., East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Guy Feezle, Sr., age 77, of East Palestine, died on Monday, August 24, 2020, at his home in East palestine.

He was born on February 7, 1943, in East Palestine, Ohio, son of the late George and Jeannette Knowles Feezle.

Robert had worked as a Foreman with IMS until retirement and was a member of the Enon Valley Christian Church.

He enjoyed playing cards and coaching his boys baseball teams and taking family vacations.

Robert is survived by his wife, Deanna Deal Feezle, whom he married on February 19, 1962; four sons, Andrew (Melody) Feezle of Waynesburg, Mark (Yvonne) Feezle of Ravenna, Robert Guy (Kimberly) Feezle Jr., of Edinburg, Pennsylvania and James (Sandy) Feezle of Bessemer, Pennsylvania; one sister; five brothers; 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., and from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Services will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 8:00 p.m., at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, with Mr. Jason Pancake, Minister officiating.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

