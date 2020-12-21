Robert E. Osberg, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Osberg, 86, of New Waterford, died on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born on November 27, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late Edward and Marion Suffolk Osberg.

Robert was a 1954 graduate of East Palestine High School and had worked as a plumber and steamfitter with Local 396 for 60 years.

He served in the United States Army from 1958-1964 and was a member of the Chain School Road Church of Christ.

He enjoyed four-wheeling with his family, traveling, fishing and camping with his wife and family in Pymatuning.

Robert is survived by his wife, Beverly Ash Osberg, whom he married on February 17, 1962; two sons, Craig (Lana) Osberg of New Waterforfd and Eric Osberg of Columbiana; two daughters, Cindy (Michael) Neiheisel of Columbiana and Tina Osberg of New Waterford; ten grandchildren, James, Jessica, Timothy, Ryan, Brett, Jarred, Kaitlyn, Sydney, Regan and Logan; Papa B’s Great Ones, Kora, Emma, Maia, Owen, Jackson, Dawson, Kamrin, Alayna and Ryder; a twin brother, Richard R. Osberg of Hubbard and a sister, Diane (Dallas) Carlisle of New Waterford.

He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Jessica Osberg; a sister, M. Peggy Bacon and a brother, Carl Osberg.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be holding private services at this time and a public memorial service will be held at a later date to honor Robert.

Burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.