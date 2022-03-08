NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Shope, age 84, of New Waterford, died on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Select Speciality Hospital, Boardman.

He was born on November 1, 1937, in Petersburgh, Pennsylvania, son of the late Walter and Hettie Altmanshofer Shope.

Robert had worked as a shift foreman for Zinc Corp of America, was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, East Palestine and Served in the U.S. Army during peace time.

Robert is survived by his spouse, Shirley A. Palombo Shope, whom he married on January 17, 1959; two daughters, Roberta L. Shope of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Beth (Jamie) Oberdick of Port Mathilda, P ennsylvania; a son, William Robert Shope of Rossville, Georgia; three grandchildren, Brigdett (Isaac) Johnson, Kent Shope and Patrick (Tiffany) Shope; three great grandchildren, Gaberilla Noel Johnson, Ariaanah Faith Johnson and Isaiah Johnson and a sister, Eileen Mendenhall of Lakeland, Florida.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Bratmeyer and two brothers, Walter Shope and James M. Shope.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Mass will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, East Palestine, with Father David Misbrener officiating.

Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com