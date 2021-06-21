Robert “Bob” H. Hughes, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” H. Hughes, age 95, of East Palestine, died on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth, Boardman Hospital.

He was born on September 18, 1925, in East Palestine, a son of the late Russell and Clara McKee Hughes.

Bob was a veteran of the United States Army having served during WWII.

He had worked for the Standard Oil Co. for 40 years and was a member of the First Church of Christ of East Palestine.

Bob enjoyed bowling and crossword puzzles. Most importantly, Bob will be remembered as a family man who loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy Henderson Hughes, whom he married on November 24, 1948; his daughter, Kelly (William, Jr.) Rhodes of Leetonia; sister, Vivian (Ronald) Fuller of East Palestine; two brothers, Russell (Maxine) Hughes of Columbiana, and George (Donna) Hughes of Canton; three grandsons, Kyle (Miranda) Rhodes of Cortland, Jordan (Chelsea) Rhodes of Columbiana and Holden Rhodes of Leetonia; three great grandsons, Alexander Rhodes, Michael Aeling, and Sawyer Rhodes and by his three great granddaughters, Annaleigha Rhodes, Isabella Aeling and Caroline Rhodes.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia L. Ferrall, and by three brothers, James, Grant and Kenneth Hughes.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Services will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, with Robert J. Helbeck, Minister officiating.

Burial will take place at Glenview Cemetery, East Palestine.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Church of Christ of East Palestine, 20 West Martin St., East Palestine, OH 44413.

