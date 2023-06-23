SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard S. Hoon, 74, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Richard was born on November 12, 1948, in Salem, son of the late Leland and Dorothy Kachner Hoon.

Richard had worked as a truck driver for PGT Trucking for many years of his trucking career and held multiple safe driving awards from PGT.

He was a member of First Church of Christ, East Palestine.

He also served in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife, the former, Janet Townsend, whom he married on September 17, 1971; daughter, Heather (Michael) Fletcher of East Palestine; son-in-law, Todd Guy; grandchildren, Cassidy Fletcher, Michael Fletcher and Tanner Guy; sister, Jean Noel of Columbiana and brothers, Michael (Kay) Hoon, Russell (Debbie) Hoon and Jerry (Lorrie) Hoon.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sara Jayne Hoon and six siblings.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023 at the First Church of Christ, East Palestine with a time to be determined later.

Professional services have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

