EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard R. “Dick” McElroy, 70, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday morning, July 16, 2022 from ALS.

Dick was born on June 11, 1952 in Salem, son of the late Robert and Wilma “Jean” Bacon McElroy.

He had worked at NRM, Grim’s Crane Service, RW Grim Inc., Early’s and BMC. Dick also worked in the family business, Safety Lift. He loved his last job as a salesman for Salem Propane and Southwest Fuels.

He had been a member of the former New Waterford Presbyterian Church.

He was a member of the East Palestine Volunteer Fire Department serving for 43 years as a firefighter and paramedic, instructor of EMT and fire courses and also served as captain. He was a member and past master of the East Palestine Lodge #417 F&AM and the Valley of Youngstown Scottish Rite. He was a member of Columbiana County Federation of Conservation Club and the East Palestine Sportsman Club. Dick was a man of many talents and served many offices in all of the organizations. He loved hunting and enjoyed building his cabin in Cook’s Forest with his brother Doug.

He is survived by his wife, the former Linda Brockman, whom he married on September 20, 1975; his two sons, Jeremy (Becky) McElroy and Jonathan (Darla) McElroy both of East Palestine; four brothers, Steven (Joan) McElroy of Virginia, Terry (Sharon) McElroy of East Palestine, Eric (Darlene) McElroy of East Palestine and Doug (Audra) McElroy of Carrollton; six grandchildren, Libby, Tucker, JP, Ava, Zion, Miriam and a brother-in-law, Keith Brockman of East Palestine.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine where a Masonic Service will be held at 7:45 p.m.

Friends may also call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Stephen and Rev. Dr. Meta Cramer officiating.

Burial will take place at Glenview Cemetery, East Palestine.

Memorial donations may be made to East Palestine Fire Fighters Association P.O. Box 101 East Palestine, OH 44413 or ALS Northeast Ohio Chapter c/o 6133 Rockside Rd. Independence, OH 44131.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

