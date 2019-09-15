Richard James Sansenbaugher, East Palestine, Ohio – Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard James Sansenbaugher, 91, of East Palestine, died, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born, May 27, 1928 in East Palestine, a son of the late, Elmer and Bessie Rupert Sansenbaugher.

Richard was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church of East Palestine and worked as a self-employed Carpenter.

Prior to working for himself, he had worked with the Baker Uncles, Glenn and Oscar Rupert, Bryan Spaite and James McCarthey.

He enjoyed gardening, McDonalds coffee club, card club and the city park.

He is survived by his wife, the former Bessie Harr, whom he married, July 26, 1950; a daughter, Nancy ( Randall) Landsberger of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania; a son, Gary (Beckie) Sansenbaugher of Petersburg; three grandchildren, Michelle (Kevin Hall) Barth, Sarah (Phil) Darr and Evan (Shayne) Sansenbaugher; three great-grandchildren, Julia, Jack and Jacob Barth and four stepgrandchildren, Alisha (Nicholas) Henry, Jamie Reesh, Aaron Reesh and William (Becky) Reesh.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the First United Presbyterian Church of East Palestine, with Pastor Fritz Nelson, officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18 prior to the service at the church.

Burial will take place in Glenview Cemetery, East Palestine.

Memorial donations in honor of Richard can be made to the First United Presbyterian Church of East Palestine.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral home, East Palestine.

To send condolences to the family please visit www.familycareservices.com.