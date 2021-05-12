Richard G. Foster, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard G. Foster, age 71, of East Palestine, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born on February 17, 1950 in East Liverpool, the only son of the late George “Bud” and Dorothy Douthitt Foster.

Richard was of the Christian faith and had served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War in 1970 and 1971.

He had several jobs during his lifetime but retired from Hall China in East Liverpool.

Richard was a member of the Beaver Valley Rifle and Pistol Club and enjoyed flying airplanes. He was a talented organist and a skilled brown belt in Shotokan Karate. He had a passion for animals and loved going to Beaver Creek. Mostly, Richard will be remembered as a man who never met a stranger and had a gift for gab.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Lynn Weigle Foster, whom he married on October 14, 1978; his daughter, Hayley Foster of Canton and two grandchildren, Brooklyn Ward of Columbiana and Gage Ward of Columbiana.

Richard will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

No services will be held at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

