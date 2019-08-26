Richard C. Macek, East Palestine, Ohio – Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard C. Macek, 85, of East Palestine, died at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Christian House Assisted Living with his family at his side.

Mr. Macek was born July 10, 1934 in East Palestine, a son of the late Albert C. and Catherine M. Ancil Macek and had lived in this area all of his life.

He served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War.

He was employed at the former L. W. Nash Company; first in the weld shop and later worked as a draftsman and engineer and finally was Superintendent of Manufacturing until 1972. He later was partner at Entech Industries and in 1986 purchased R&M Lumber Company in East Palestine; as well as, a log home franchise.

He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Lynne Kintz, whom he married December 31, 1984; seven children, Page Macek and Mark Macek, both of East Palestine, Debbie (Bill) Fegert of East Palestine, Joel Mascher of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Michelle Mascher of East Palestine, Gregory (Traci) Mascher of Petersburg and Michael (Joy) Mascher of East Palestine; ten grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

A sister, Jodie Jones and a brother, Albert W. Macek preceded him in death.

Private funeral services were held at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

If friends desire memorial contributions may be made to either Christian House, 82 Garfield Avenue, East Palestine, OH 44413 or Community Hospice, 2341 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

