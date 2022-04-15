EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond “Pete” Musser, age 73, of East Palestine, died on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Salem West Healthcare Center.

He was born on August 27, 1948, in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late Raymond and Dorothy Gorby Musser.

Pete had worked as a self-employed truck driver for more than 40 years, retiring in 2010.

He was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in East Palestine and the Beaver County Coon Hunters Association.

Pete was an avid outdoorsman who had a passion for coon hunting. He loved raising his Walker Coonhounds and competing in the various coonhound competitions. He also enjoyed horseback riding and camping with his wife. Mostly, Pete was a family man who loved spoiling his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, JoAnn Depillo Musser, whom he married on November 24, 1966; his son, Joe (Michelle) Musser of East Palestine; two sisters, Mary Jane (Glenn) Vankirk of East Palestine and Marie (Carl) Peterson of Columbiana; brother, Robert (Valerie) Musser of New Waterford and his two beloved grandsons, Brady and Joshua Musser.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Services will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Pam Price officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in Pete’s name to: Church of the Nazarene, 38 Rebecca St, East Palestine, OH 44413.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

