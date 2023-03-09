NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ramona McLaughlin, age 92, of New Waterford, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 surrounded by her family and her beloved dog, Gretchen.

Ramona was born on May 15, 1930, in East Palestine, daughter of the late Delbert and Bessie Burson Ward.

Ramona was a homemaker and worked for the U.S. Postal Service in New Waterford and the Vittle Village.

She was a member of New Waterford United Methodist Church.

For years she was active in the Crestview Athletic Boosters and area Senior Groups.

She loved sports, especially NASCAR racing and football, being a #1 Steelers fan.

Her husband, Kenneth D. McLaughlin, whom she married on March 5, 1949, preceded her in death on April 8, 1982.

Ramona is survived by her two sons, Kenneth “Doug” (June) McLaughlin of Negley and Jeffrey L. (Linda) McLaughlin of New Waterford; three granddaughters, Angela Piper of Canton, Allison McLaughlin of Fairfield, Connecticut and Molly McLaughlin of Lakewood; grandson, J. P. (Michelle) McLaughlin of Youngstown; four great-grandchildren, Kyle, Ben, Collin and Dylan; two great-great-grandchildren, Aspen and Maliya and a brother, Danial (Patricia) Ward of New Springfield.

She was also preceded in death by brother, John Ward and her sister, Mary Joanne Hulton.

Burial will be in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to express their thanks to Hospice of the Valley and memorial tributes may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

