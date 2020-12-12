Rachel A. Mercer, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On December 10, 2020, Rachel A. Mercer loving wife and mother, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 84 years old after a long illness.

Rachel was born on August 28, 1936 to Ora Morgan Beiling and Manuel Beiling of East Palestine, Ohio.

Rachel graduated from New Waterford High School. She owned a tropical fish shop. Rachel loved to make beautiful cakes of all kinds. She loved to read and do crafts. She also worked at East Palestine Memorial Public Library.

She married Robert L. Mercer on October 17, 1958, who preceded her in death January 10, 2007. Rachel was also preceded in death by her brother Willis of Columbus, Georgia.

She is survived by three sons, Robert (Sheila) L. Mercer, Jr. of Salem, Richard (Robin) A. Mercer of East Palestine and Michael (Michelle) O. Mercer of Austintown. She leaves nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She leaves her loving sister Joyce (Thomas) E. Bowker along with nieces and nephews and many dear friends. She also leaves her faithful companions, Emma and Sandy, her little dogs.

We would like to thank Rachel’s physician, Dr. Lori Crowl, the staff at Salem Regional Medical Center, and also Community Hospice for their kindness and care for Rachel.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date at New Waterford United Methodist Church.

Donations can be made in memory of Rachel A. Mercer to New Waterford United Methodist Church or to the East Palestine Memorial Library.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

