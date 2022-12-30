EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Floor, age 89, formerly of East Palestine, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at Briarfield at Ashley Cirlce in Austintown.

Phyllis was born on May 12, 1933, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, daughter of the late Rolla and Beatrice McMillan Workman.

Phyllis had worked as a secretary and had also worked at Heck’s Restaurant.

She was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in East Palestine.

Most of all, she loved being a mom, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma.

Phyllis is survived by her spouse of 70 years, Wilford E. Floor, whom she married on November 21, 1952; her three daughters, Debra Jenkins and Nancy Taylor both of Lakeville and Pam (Richard) Harn of East Palestine; five grandchildren, Roberta Jenkins, Michael (Sara) Jenkins, Kevin (Courtney) Jenkins, Christopher (Erica) Harn, Kyle (Elisha) Harn; two stepgrandchildren, Mike Taylor and Nate Taylor; 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Riegle and her brothers, Donald Workman, Robert Workman, Richard Workman, Phillip Workman, Kenneth Ray Workman and Ronald Workman.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Services will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 12:00 noon at Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, with Pastor Patrick Smith officiating.

Burial will follow at New Waterford Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420.

Family and friends may send condolences at familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 1, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.