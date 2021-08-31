Pauline M. Stratton, Lisbon Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline M. Stratton, age 86, of Lisbon, died on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on July 9, 1935, in Princeton, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Harry and Lillian Brown Lewis.

Pauline had worked at Kenmar Furniture in East Palestine.

She enjoyed cooking, baking and trail riding horses with her husband.

Her husband, Anthony Charles Stratton, whom she married on April 10, 1954, preceded her in death on August 31, 2013.

Pauline is survived by her son, David W. Stratton of Cutler, Ohio; brother, David Lewis of Lisbon and a sister, Nancy Gass of Edgefield, South Carolina. Also surviving are three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by six sisters, Maude Lewis, Alice Gruca, Mary Bidinotto, Mable Jones, Florence Lesnett and an infant sister.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Services will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will take place at Little Beaver Cemetery, Enon Valley.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

