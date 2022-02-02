EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul G. Repasky, age 83, of East Palestine, died on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at his home in East Palestine.

He was born on June 16, 1938, in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, son of the late Frank and Martha Wonner Repasky.

Paul had worked as a millwright for Crucible Steel and served in the U.S Army for three years.

He was highly involved in his church and always enjoyed Pastor Skip’s Sermons.

Paul was a wonderful son and took care of his parents, he was known to be a compassion person who cared deeply for others.

Paul is survived by his two brothers, Frank J. Repasky of Pottsville, Pennsylvania and John M. Repasky of Pleasantville, Pennsylvania; his neighbors and great friends, Jeff and Amy and his dear cousin, Betty McKinney.

Per Paul’s wishes no funeral will be held.

Burial will take place at Salem Memorial Cemetery, East Palestine.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

