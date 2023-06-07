NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul “Coonie” R. Cowan, age 72, of New Waterford, passed away peacefully and pain free on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Hospice House, Poland after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

He was born on July 8, 1950, in Youngstown, son of the late Paul and Virginia Newton Cowan.

Paul served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and attended the Dana School of Music in Youngstown.

Music was a very big part of his life and Coon played in many bands and had a lot of gigs. He loved his family and friends with all his heart, especially his grandkids.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Ashley Cowan of East Palestine; son, Justin Cowan of North Lima; brother, Gary (Natalie) Cowan of Columbiana; sister, Sally Cowan of Columbiana; two granddaughters, Abbey Jackson and Jordin Jackson; grandson, Mason Cowan and nieces and nephews, Paul, Chris, Jeremy, Sherry and Jamie. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory, many cousins, many great nieces and nephews and many close friends.

He was preceded in death by nephew, Mark.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to your local Wounded Warrior Project.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

