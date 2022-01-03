EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patty” Marshall, age 90, of East Palestine, died on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born on May 17, 1931, in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Norwood and Mary Prescott Kerr.

Patty was a member of the First Church of Christ, East Palestine and had previously been a member and Sunday School Teacher at the Enon Valley Christian Church for over 30 years. She enjoyed playing cards and had belonged to a card club for over 55 years. She also enjoyed reading and taking bus trips with her late husband, “Moe”. Patty loved eating lunch with her sisters, and breakfast with her church friends. Mostly, Patty loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Her husband, Howard “Moe” Marshall, whom she married on June 21, 1951, preceded her in death on, April 25, 2016.

Patty is survived by her two daughters, Amanda “Mandy” (Bob) Barney of Erie, Pennsylvania and Melissa (Mike) Huddleston of East Palestine; four sisters, Carol Bable of Port Royal, South Carolina, Linda (Frank) Rudish of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, Mary Jo Tuscano of East Palestine and Judy (Patrick) Lucash of New Middletown; two brothers, Robert (Janice) Kerr of Koppel, Pennsylvania and David (Lois) Kerr of Evans, GA; sister-in-law, Ingrid Kerr of Agusta, Georgia and a brother-in-law, David Dugan of East Palestine. Also surviving are her three beloved grandchildren, Audrey Huddleston, Marshall Huddleston, Brooke Barney.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Sue Dugan; four brothers, Sanford Kerr, Richard Kerr, Ronald Kerr, Jon Kerr and a brother-in-law, Bill Tuscano.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Services will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, with Robert J. Helbeck officiating.

Burial will take place at Little Beaver Cemetery, Enon Valley.

Memorial donations may be made to: First Church of Christ, 20 West Martin St., East Palestine, Ohio. 44413.

