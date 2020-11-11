Patricia “Pat” Arlene Wilson, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Pat” Arlene Wilson, passed away on November 11, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center from complications of pneumonia. She was 89 years young and had resided in East Palestine.

Pat was born to Clayton F. Smith and Lena (Pugh) Smith in 1931.

She was a graduate of East Palestine High School and went on to work for Adamson Co. for 47 years in bookkeeping. She relocated to Richmond, Virginia for her job and then returned to East Palestine in 2006 with her husband Francis.

Pat lived a full life, filled with laughter and wit. She also felt the losses of several beloved who passed before her including her husband Francis J. Borelli, whom she had married in 1990. She greatly missed her son Lawrence “Larry” Wilson, grandson Tanner Wilson, siblings: Richard C. Smith, Betty L. Treece, Cecil L. Smith and John C. Smith.

Surviving family includes siblings Kenneth P. Smith (Gerry) East Palestine, Ohio and Mary Ann “Buba” Lindner (Jim) Athens, Oh. step-daughter Janett Beatty of Columbiana, and numerous nieces and nephews and their families also celebrate her life and the precious memories made with her.

Some of us are born with a delightful quality that can lighten a room. Pat was one such soul. Her grand storytelling pulled us in, wanting to stay a little longer and laugh a little more. A kindhearted person, Pat was giving to a fault (if such exists) and loved by those lucky enough to share life with her. Even after her many losses of loved ones, Pat shared her grief and then she marched on in life with a determination to make the best of each day. While most her age did not embrace technology or social media, Pat was undaunted in learning how to master the internet and all it had to offer. She was a marvelous woman, a grand teacher of life and how to live it to the fullest.

Due to the current health concerns regarding COVID-19, there will be no memorial services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society. Pat was a brave survivor of breast cancer.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.