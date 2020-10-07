Patricia E. (Minamyer) McDade, Negley, Ohio

NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Minamyer McDade, 77, was taken home to Heaven on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

For reasons we don’t understand, Jesus called her there before we were ready to say goodbye.

She had a quiet, but intimate faith in Christ that brought her through many difficult times. She had no fear of death and always said, “What will be, will be.” She was fiercely loyal, a dedicated friend and the epitome of unselfishness.

Throughout her life, Trish was daughter to Chuck and Eileen Minamyer, wife to Bill, mom to Billy, Chuck, Steven and Susan (Tim) and “Gramma” to Jessica (Chris), Shelby (Levi), Matthew, Grant and Brock. She found great joy in the company of “The Sisters” – Sandy (Don), Chris (Ray), Julie (Rick), and Lisa (Rick); her brothers, Bobby (Brenda) and Joe (Tina) and numerous nieces and nephews. Many of her loved ones greeted her in Heaven. She also leaves her dearest childhood friend, Nancy Witman; an aunt, Gerry Uebelacker and a brother-in-law, Jesse (Barb) McDade.

As a member at Rogers Assembly of God, she served as a Missionettes teacher for years and enjoyed many laughs and fun times with the friends who worshipped there with her. Her desire to help others was evident in the relationships she formed with the residents of Shepard of the Valley while employed as an Environmental Aide. She continued to maintain a close relationship with others she had worked with there, even after retirement.

The family extends a special thank-you to Dr. Antonios Christou, Oncologist and the nurses in the ICU at Allegheny General who so wonderfully cared for her in her last days.

In memory of Trish, monetary tributes can be made to the Matthew McDade Memorial Scholarship Fund, in care of the family at 775 Conner Drive, East Palestine, OH 44413 or to the building fund at Rogers Assembly of God, 8251 Sprucevale Rd, Rogers, OH 44455.

Visitation, following social distancing and face mask protocol, will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Rogers Assembly of God.

Private funeral services will be held for the family.

Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

