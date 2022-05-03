EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Park Erwin Grim, age 92, of East Palestine, died on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Covington Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, East Palestine.

He was born on November 27, 1929, in East Fairfield, son of the late Scott and Dora Wentz Grim.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Park had worked as a cutter and supervisor for Kenmar.

He was a member of the East Palestine VFW in EP and the East Palestine Country Club.

His wife, Arlene Louise Spaite Grim, whom he married on November 10, 1949, preceded him in death on, September 6, 2018.

Park is survived by his son, Randy J. Grim of East Palestine.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Bowen and two brothers, Richard Grim and Donald Grim.

Per his wishes, no service will be held at this time.

Memorial donations in memory of Park may be made to the East Palestine Country Club, 50834 Carmel Achor Road, Negley, OH 44441.

Park’s family would like to thank Jim and Wanda Wolfe, the Kyler family, Jeff Nulf and Covington for their care and support over the past years.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 4 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.