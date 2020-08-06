Page L. Macek, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Page L. Macek, 62, passed away Wednesday evening, August 5, 2020 at his home.

Page was born on July 26, 1958 in Salem, son of Richard and Joan Candel Macek and had lived in this area all of his life.

Page had worked as an excavator for Coppock Excavating and he was avid deer hunter.

Page is survived by his mother, Joan Macek of Boardman; his companion, Josie Berkely of East Palestine and his brother, Mark Macek of East Palestine.

No services are being observed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 7, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

