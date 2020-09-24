Nancy E. Cook, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy E. Cook, age 82, of East Palestine, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born on August 24, 1938, in New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, daughter of (the late) David and Lena Yount McGinnis.

Nancy had worked as a homemaker and was a member of New Springfield Church of God.

She had worked at the Bulldog Restaurant and was a member of the Unity Auxiliary Fire Department.

Nancy enjoyed baking and loved doing activities and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Jack E. Cook, whom she married on September 19, 1959; two daughters, Dena (Tobin) Hill of Hurst, Texas and Marcy Cook of Columbiana; two sons, Lundy Cook of East Palestine and Jack (Tabitha) Cook II of East Palestine; three sisters, Mary Myers of New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Virginia Warner of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania and Sandra Crissman of New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; a brother, Jerry McGinnis of New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Lesley Light of Hurst, Texas, Cheyenne Cook of East Palestine and Colton Cook of East Palestine and two great-grandchildren, Kadyn Bailey and Brooklynn Light.

She was preceded in death by four sisters, Elsie Wells, Ruth Miller, Ann Beasley and Flora Shick and a brother, David McGinnis.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 4:00 p.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Schoch officiating.

A private family burial will take place at New Waterford Cemetery, New Waterford.

A special thank you to the East Palestine and New Waterford EMTs and Mercy Health Hospital for the excellent care given to our mother in her final days.

